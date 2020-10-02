One player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the I-League Qualifiers slated to begin next week.

The qualifiers are slated to kick-off on October 8 where five teams will play in a round-robin format and face each other once. Matches are slated to take place at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata and Kalyani Stadium till October 19. Apart from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC, ARA FC, Garhwal FC and Mohammedan SC are the other three teams which will battle it out for a direct entry in the I-League.

AIFF reveals two players test positive for COVID-19

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in close coordination with the Indian Football Association and competent medical authorities are conducting regular COVID-19 tests on all participating officials, players and support staff for the forthcoming Hero I-League Qualifiers slated to kick-off in Kolkata on October 8, 2020," an AIFF statement read on Thursday.

"It is to be notified that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive," it informed.

The statement added that all appropriate medical support was being given to the teams, and the players who tested positive are under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and COVID-19 protocols put in place for the tournament.