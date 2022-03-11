Vijay and his Beast team is leaving no stones unturned to make the film a grand affair. The team is planning to host a grand audio launch in Chennai on March 20. According to reports, the event will take place on a popular engineering college campus (the same venue where the audio launch of Sarkar and Bigil took place).

It has been reported that the team has already started distributing the passes for Thalapathy fans. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the team is also planning to air the event live on television. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14 clashing with Yash's KGF 2. Tipped to be a gangster drama, music composed by Anirudh is already rocking the charts with Arabic Kuthu in the top spot. The song has already surpassed a whopping 15 crore views on Youtube.

The foot-tapping number sang by Jonitha Gandhi is still rage on the internet. Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who penned the lyrics for Arabic Kuthu is also expected to grace the event. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and others.

Meanwhile, Beast Vijay will be teaming up with director Vamsi Paidipally for an emotional drama. Pushpa girl Rashmika Mandanna will be pairing up with the actor for the first time on screen. There are also reports that the makers have approached Vivek Oberoi to play the villain for Thalapathy 66.

Vivek was Ajith's villain in Vivegam and his sensational role in Malayalam film Lucifer opposite Mohanlal was also the talk of the town. Expected to go on floors on Ugadi, April 2, the team is looking for a Deepavali or Pongal release.

Interestingly, Ajith's next film tentatively titled AK61 is also looking for a Deepavali release. The bank heist thriller is expected to go on floors on April 19. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film will bring back Ajith, the villain on screens.

Will, there be an Ajith vs Vijay clash at the box office this Deepavali, Let's wait and watch.