'Ahan as fauji is a misfit': Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty joins Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan in Border 2; netizens unimpressed

After the success of the multi-starrer war film Border, director J P Dutta has announced the film's sequel Border 2. Ever since the makers of the film announced the sequel movie-goers have been waiting with bated breath for the trailer of the film.

Sunny Deol starrer film Border 2 has also welcomed Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan as well as Ahan Shetty. The formidable cast of Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta's highly anticipated 'Border 2' promises to be an action-packed spectacle, blending patriotism with gripping storytelling.

'Ahan as fauji is a misfit': Ahan Shetty joins Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan for a heroic showdown in Border 2

The video reads, 'For Duty, For Honour, For Country', that is laced with a gripping voice over those states, 'Jise paar nahi kar paata dushman, who na toh koi lakeer hai, naa deewaar naa ghaai, aur kya hai ye border. Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai". (What the enemy could not cross, there is no line, no wall, no wound, and what is this border. Just a soldier and his brother.")

Ahaan Shetty is the son of Suniel Shetty, who had featured in the first part of the war film Border. The video then ends with the super haunting voice of Sonu Nigam and his rendition of the track 'Sandeysey aate hain...'

So proud to see you step into the world of Border. The journey I started years ago has now come full circle. I know you will give it your everything.

This one's extra special for obvious reasons—it's all heart. #AhanShetty @iamsunnydeol @Varun_dvn @diljitdosanjh @RealNidhiDutta… pic.twitter.com/p7qxNMLP7R — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 3, 2024

Ahan joining Border 2 didn't go down well with netizens and a section of social media users slammed the makers for casting Ahan. They were of the view that he's a misfit for the role.

Some mentioned that Ahan will take the legacy ahead of Suniel Shetty.

'Border 2' will be released on January 23, 2026.