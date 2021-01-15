Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on January 11, 2021. The power couple has been over-the-moon. Virushka, as they are fondly called, sent luxurious gift hampers to paparazzi and media people. The duo has also requested the paps to click their pictures but not of their newborn daughter. They have urged to maintain their privacy and respect it.

Viral Bhayani, paparazzi mogul and Instagrammer, shared a video of the goodies sent by Anushka and Virat. He wrote, "#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today. There is also a personalised letter written in English and Hindi requesting us not to the click their baby till she is mature enough. 'We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child.' Agreed and the same message has been passed on to our team."

Raveena Tandon also acknowledged the sweet gesture and revealed how the paparazzi never crossed their boundary with her children. "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people's wishes . You guys would always keep my request too when I didn't want you all to click my children's pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough," she wrote on social media.

Amid all this, Amul's sweet wish for the couple and their newborn baby has taken the internet by storm. Sharing a caricature of Virat and Anushka with a cute baby girl, Amul captioned the image as, "Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home."

There have been reports of the dynamic duo making sure the pictures of their baby don't get leaked. They have not been accepting any gifts and have not allowed any guests or close relatives to visit the hospital either. What's more? The security inside the hospital has been beefed up to ensure no one takes a sneak peek inside their room. The hospital has also given strict instructions to staff to not enter the couple's room without permission.