A youth of Bihar's Buxar, who crossed over to neighbouring UP, to surf the internet on his mobile, drowned in the Ganga on Monday afternoon on his way back, officials said.

The youth, a native of Koipurwa locality in Buxar district, along with some others, crossed over to neighbouring Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh to use the internet as the Bihar government had shut internet services in 20 districts including Buxar as preventive measures to stop violence during protests against the Agnipath scheme.

However, he drowned in the river while taking a bath on returning, Buxar Block Development Officer Deep Chand Joshi said.

"Five youths went to the other side of the Ganga in neighbouring Ghazipur district to use the internet on their mobile phones. While returning, they decided to take a bath in the Ganga. Four went into the river while one stayed on the bank of the river. However, out of the four, one disappeared from the place."

The victim's friends immediately informed his father who further contacted local administration. "We have launched a search operation and are using a big net to fish out the body," Joshi said.