The Evolution of Financial Services in the Digital Era

The financial services industry is evolving, driven by changing customer expectations, regulatory requirements, and the need for real-time data insights. Traditional systems, built on rigid infrastructure, often struggle to meet these demands, leading to increased costs and operational inefficiencies. Manual commission processing, complex broker-dealer platform management, and data integrity issues remain persistent challenges.

To address these issues, financial institutions are adopting agile frameworks and automation. Agile methodologies enhance flexibility, enabling institutions to respond quickly to market changes and streamline workflows. Automation reduces processing time, strengthens compliance, and increases scalability essential for remaining competitive. However, the question remains: Is this shift a long-term strategic transformation or a short-term solution?

Pioneering Research in Financial Services Transformation

Sarita Gahlot's recent research offers valuable insights into how agile, and automation are improving financial services.

In her paper "Transforming Commission Processing in the Financial Services Industry: Challenges, Strategies, and Best Practices" (co-authored with Abdul Samad Mohammed and Prabhu Muthusamy), published in the American Journal of Autonomous Systems and Robotics Engineering, Sarita examines the limitations of traditional commission processing. The study outlines how automation and centralized management reduce processing time, improve compliance, and enhance scalability.

Another notable work by Sarita is "Agile Project Management in Large-Scale Financial Technology Conversions: Lessons from a Broker-Dealer Platform Migration" (co-authored with Lakshmi Durga Panguluri and Prabhu Muthusamy), published in the Essex Journal of AI Ethics and Responsible Innovation. The research explores how agile methodologies improve data integrity and regulatory compliance during broker-dealer platform migrations.

Key Insights from the Research

Sarita's research identifies several strategic takeaways:

Centralized Commission Processing: Automation reduces manual errors and improves processing speed.

Agile Frameworks for Flexibility: Agile approaches enable quick adaptation to market changes and regulations.

Operational Efficiency: Automation reduces backlogs and improves service delivery.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Agile enhances alignment between business and technology teams.

Data Integrity and Real-Time Insights: Real-time insights enable faster and more accurate decision-making.

By identifying inefficiencies, Sarita's research provides a strategic roadmap for improving financial services operations.

Sarita Gahlot: A Thought Leader in Financial Services Transformation

Sarita Gahlot is an experienced advisor with over 15 years of expertise in financial services, specializing in strategic project management and digital transformation. Currently a Manager at major professional services firm in the United States, Sarita leads projects in insurance, wealth management, and capital markets, focusing on improving operational efficiency and driving strategic growth.

Among her key achievements are leading a multi-million-dollar commission transformation and broker-dealer platform migration for a major independent broker-dealer in the U.S., reducing processing time and improving scalability. She also managed the integration of client servicing, account management, and onboarding into a single platform using low-code technology improving customer satisfaction and reducing operational costs.

Sarita's expertise in agile frameworks has been instrumental in her success. She has directed cross-functional teams of over 20 members, delivering Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) on or ahead of schedule. Her leadership in process automation has consistently achieved 90%+ customer satisfaction scores and high resource utilization rates.

Sarita holds a variety of industry-recognized certifications, including PMP®, Certified Scrum Master®, SAP Activate Certified, Six Sigma Green Belt (IIT Delhi), MDRT Financial Professional (USA), and Unqork Certified Configurator. She also mentors emerging professionals and contributes to industry thought leadership through white papers and panel discussions. Her ability to align business strategy with technical execution has established her as a respected figure in financial services transformation.

Sarita also mentors young professionals and contributes to industry thought leadership through white papers and panel discussions. Her ability to align business strategy with technical execution makes her a respected voice in financial services transformation.

Agile and Automation: A Sustainable Model or Temporary Fix?

The financial services industry stands at a pivotal moment. Sarita's research demonstrates that agile frameworks and automation offer effective tools for improving operational efficiency and regulatory alignment. However, the long-term success of these strategies will depend on how well institutions sustain this momentum through continuous improvement and strategic alignment.

While agile methodologies enhance speed and flexibility, financial institutions must also build a strong foundation for future growth. Real-time data insights, enhanced scalability, and improved client experience are essential for staying competitive in an evolving market. Financial institutions that fail to adopt a strategic approach to agile and automation risk falling behind in a rapidly changing environment.

Sarita's work provides a clear blueprint for financial institutions seeking to drive sustainable growth through agile and automation. Agile is not just a short-term solution it represents a strategic shift in how financial institutions operate and compete. Institutions that embrace these changes thoughtfully and strategically will define the future of financial services.