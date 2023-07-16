To age in reverse gear is a dream for humans, but unfortunately, until now, no medicines or technology have succeeded to stop this inevitable process.

But now, a team of researchers at Harvard University has claimed to have discovered a chemical cocktail that could reverse aging, thus unleashing the Fountain of Youth.

According to a recent publication in the scientific journal Aging, the research team has identified six chemical concoctions that have the ability to reverse the aging process in both human and mice skin cells by several years.

Dr. David Sinclar, a researcher and the co-author of this study called this discovery a 'breakthrough' and named this chemical cocktail an affordable step towards whole body rejuvenation.

"Grateful to share our latest publication: We've previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it's possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation," said Sinclair.

He added: "Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys."

Sinclair added that the first human trials to test the efficiency of this chemical cocktail are expected to happen next year.

Even though the new discovery has impressed many, some scientists are often skeptical about the claims made by these Harvard researchers.

Dr. Charles Brenner, a metabolism researcher, claimed that three compounds used in this chemical mix could cause serious health hazards.

According to Brenner, CHIR99021, one of the components will blocks glycogen formation activated during sleep to store energy. The other is tranylcypromine, an antidepressant, while valproic acid, which is mainly used to treat bipolar disorder can potentially harm the liver.

"These are generally not safe alone or in a combination," Brenner warned.