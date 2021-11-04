Deepavali celebrations around the world spread cheers of joy and light up the moods of people of different faiths. The national Hindu festival of India received international recognition this year as Deepavali Day Act was introduced in US Congress on Wednesday. Led by New York Congresswoman, Carolyn B. Maloney, the bill aims to secure a federal holiday on Diwali, which is a moment of pride for millions of Indians - both in the country and abroad.

"I'm very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian Caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday," Maloney said at an event at the US Capitol on Wednesday, while tweeting 30-minutes of speeches by community leaders to this effect.

The legislation is co-sponsored by a number of US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. Krishnamoorthi has also introduced a resolution in the US Congress recognising the religious and historical significance of Diwali.

Making Indians around the world proud

The Deepavali Day Act is a historic moment for Indians around the world. Despite flourishing relationship between India and US over the decades, it is during PM Modi's regime that Diwali is being recognised as a federal holiday in the US.

The Indian diaspora abroad are celebrating this remarkable feat.

It is a double Deepavali celebration for Indian diaspora living in the US. It is a significant milestone that Deepavali is being declared a national holiday in the US. It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that approximately 6 lakh OCIs and 3 crore immigrants feel proud of being an Indian today," Jaipur Foot USA Chairperson Prem Bhandari, told International Business Times.

"PM Modi was incremental in getting Yoga the international recognition it has today, which led to UN recognising June 21 as International Yoga Day," he added.

On those lines, the world's first international yoga university was launched in Los Angeles, USA. Noted Indian yoga guru Dr. H R Nagendra, Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (SVYASA) which he founded in 2002, became the first Chairman of VaYU. Nagendra is well known for being the yoga consultant to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhandari further emphasized that by 2030 and under PM Modi's leadership, "India will become a world leader along with being a $5 trillion economy."