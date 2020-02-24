World Famous Lover was a commercial failure, and Deverakonda's jinx doesn't seem to be breaking. Even as the actor moves on to his next project, there seems to be more trouble in store. The loss incurred in the film seems to have become a pressing issue for producers.

According to the latest reports, executive producer for World Famous Lover, KS Ramarao is pursuing a refund from the actor for the loss the film suffered. This comes as the actor is going to be in the Karan Johar-produced Fighter opposite Ananya Panday.

KS Ramarao miffed with Devarakonda over World Famous Lover

Creative Commercials which invested as producers on World Famous Lover suffered major losses following the lacklustre performance of the film at the box office. The company's KS Rama Rao had imagined that the public frenzy over Vijay would boost the company's ongoing abysmal trajectory via World Famous Lover.

The film went on to make little over 12 crores at the box office. Moreover, Deverakonda was reportedly paid 10 crores for the film. What's more, Rama Rao is said to have given his apartment worth 2 crores to the actor to settle dues. However, the producer is now hoping to recover his flat from the actor to settle the company's losses with buyers of the film.

The Deverakonda jinx

So far, Vijay Deverakonda's films post-Geetha Govindam have been flops including Dear Comrade, and NOTA. It was thought that perhaps with World Famous Lover the actor could recover some of the lost charms. But, that didn't happen.

Apart from the issue of money, Rama Rao is also unhappy with the fact that the actor had taken liberty with the script and had interfered with the process. This led to differences between the actor and director of World Famous Lover, Kranthi Madhav.

This is perhaps the aftermath of the debacle that World Famous Lover. Yet, there's still hope for the actor as he gears up to take on Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. Johar is also being referred to as Deverakonda's 'damage-controller' as he is stopping the actor from signing another film until Fighter releases.