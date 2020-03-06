Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for a variety of reasons. With the actor entering Bollywood, there is a lot going around about who he's working with, and what's going on with him while he prepares for a Bollywood debut.

The actor's first collaboration is with Bollywood's dream launchpad, Karan Johar. Now, the news has it that the Tollywood actor has been signed for 100 crores by the director.

Vijay Deverakonda's grand Bollywood debut

Ever since World Famous Lover tanked, actor Vijay Deverakonda has been through a rough grind, not just for his performance but his commercial worth. Recently, he was asked to return his fee for the film. While Tollywood is slowly losing the euphoria around Vijay Deverakonda, Bollywood seems to have taken on the challenge.

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make a pan-India Bollywood debut in Puri Jagannadh's next, Fighter. He will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in the film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Reports suggested that Karan Johar has not just taken on the actor for the film, but has also shown a personal interest in the actor's career and deterred him from signing any more films until Fighter is complete.

The reports now presume that director Karan Johar is investing a whopping 100 crores in Vijay Deverakonda per year. The condition attached includes that the actor needs to sign the films the director proposes to him.

A 100 crore deal for Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda has been suffering a string of failures in Tollywood, his last few films have failed to impress the audience. In Bollywood he is only known for playing Arjun Reddy, even the latest films Dear Comrade and NOTA couldn't sustain. Would Karan Johar be willing to take this big a bet, without even knowing if the actor can keep up commercially?

When most reputed Bollywood actors also don't get paid as much, this could be a bit of a stretch.