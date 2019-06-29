Singer Madhvi Shrivastav, who has performed with many renowned Indian singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Kunal Ganjawala and many others, talked about her dream projects and future plans.

Apart from performing with Sukhwinder Singh on the song Chhaiya Chhaiya in MTV Unplugged Season 5, Madhvi has also crooned for several commercials and TV serial title tracks like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Saavaj, Tere Liye and many others.

She was also a part of the music album FUTURE SHOCK by Bally Sagoo. She even did a lot of shows and worked for top celebs in Bollywood. The singer answered several questions about music and what inspired her to be a singer and a lot more.

At what age you decided to be a singer?

Madhvi: I have been singing since childhood. Firstly, I performed on stage when I was 8 years old.

Who are your favourite singers?

Madhvi: Sukhwinder Singh, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Lata Mangeshkar ji, Asha Bhonsle, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kishore da.

Which music composers/singers do you wish to work it?

Madhvi: A.R Rahman, Salim Sulaiman, Pritam, Vikram Montrose, Meet Brothers, Mithoon, Jeet Ganguli, Amaal Malik.

What does music mean to you?

Madhvi: Music is the divine way to tell beautiful poetic things to the heart.

What do you think of today's trending of remixing old songs?

Madhvi: Even I would love to sing remixes because people are really enjoying it.

What are your favourite songs?

Madhvi: Mostly old songs of Lata ji, Asha ji and Kishore ji and a few new songs.

What has been your motivation to keep going throughout your journey as a singer so far?

Madhvi: I have been singing for a long time and have sung in movies, serials, ads. You have to keep singing. When people love you and your singing, when they say they want to hear me singing, it really motivates you.

Do you plan to release your own album?

Madhvi: Yes, my first album was with Bally Sagoo which has my two songs and the album is called Future Shock. One of my songs is going to release soon. That will be my own album.