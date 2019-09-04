After watching Saaho, some viewers say that Baahubali film series was a historical blockbuster because of director SS Rajamouli's work, but not because of Prabhas' popularity and fan following across the globe.

Saaho was riding on huge hype, curiosity and expectations, before its release. The reason is that it is Prabhas' next release after Baahubali 2 success of which was majorly responsible for the hysteria surrounding the movie. But the film, which was released on August 30, failed to meet the expectations of the filmgoers around the world.

Most of the viewers are upset with director Sujeeth's poor work. They could not stop blasting his week script and characterisation. They felt that UV Creations wronged by investing over Rs 350 crore on a one-film-old director, who is not capable of handling such a mega project featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors from Telugu, Hindi and Tamil film industries.

Before its release, the makers of Saaho projected and promoted Prabhas as a pan-India actor, who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. But the movie has failed to make an expected amount of collection at the box office and it is due to negative reviews. Prabhas' popularity has failed to save the movie at the ticket counters.

Several viewers, who took to Twitter to share their views, said that they have a lot of respect for SS Rajamouli and none can match his sheer brilliance. He once again needs to work with Prabhas to relaunch his career. Here is what they say about the Baahubali director after watching the movie Saaho.

Sarkar @wildmovielover

After watching #Saaho, I have a lot of respect for directors Rajamouli, Bhansali, and Shankar. They truly know how to make big budget films with good stories. Saaho has some cool visuals and action but a very weak script and the film is too long and tiring. Just my honest opinion

Faizan Khan @FaizanK07520333

Avoid #Saaho at any cost otherwise be ready to face the wrath of third class screenplay , Prabhas 's awful acting , cheap songs . I was expecting huge from Prabhas post Bahubali but to my surprise it is pretty clear that SS rajamouli is genius !!

Sasha Lo❤es Vijay @sashavijay85

Wn r ppl gona realize tat Bahubali's hype ws due 2 Rajamouli+Karan Johars marketg strategies?!! T fact remains tat prabhas is 1 of the least known actors fm t industry n its a known fct tat t mve did nt click ony bcz of him. So why r u evn surprised tat #Saaho hs no buzz?

Sagar @sagarcasm

Respect for SS Rajamouli goes up after watching Saaho.

Bharath Kumar Reddy @bharathbojja

So the trend is continues..n #Saaho Any hero's next film after Rajamouli's film is a dud Two more duds awaiting after #RRR

NR @NrOpines

I think #Saaho is such a huge disaster that Prabhas will probably need Rajamouli again to regain the goodwill he may have lost now with Sahoo

Praveenbabu @bpraveenbabu96

#saaho Aala vidunga da saami It's high time people realize, Bahubali was a monstrous hit not just because of Prabhas, it had the biggest factor RAJAMOULI.

Adarsh dubey @adarshdubey083

And Prabhas is not a star , He is an Rajamouli made star no stardom level all got credit due to perfection of Rajamouli who made him get fame all over the world and Salman is self made star superstar rulling 31 year's * till now and here Prabhas career Start's Saaho -

KRKofSouth @KRKofSouth