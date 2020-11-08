Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway issued an apology for the pain she has caused to specially-abled people with limb difference in her latest release, "The Witches". Earlier, Warner Bros too had apologised on everyone's behalf for their lack of sensitivity.

"I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches," the actress wrote in an Instagram post-Thursday.

"Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry," she wrote.

"The Princess Diaries" actress also said that she had not made the connection to limb difference when the look of the character was brought to her. "I particularly want to say I'm sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I'll do better," she wrote. "And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I'm sorry I let your family down."

Her latest release The Witches had come under criticism for its depiction of limb difference. Well-known figures from sports and cinema such as Paralympian Amy Marren, actress Melissa Johns, and writer-director Ashley Eakin, had used the hashtag #NotAWitch and shared videos and photos of specially-abled people.