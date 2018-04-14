Volkswagen India launched Polo Pace, limited-edition model of its hatchback, in March for Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Now the German carmaker has launched a special edition of its compact SUV model christened Ameo Pace.

Volkswagen Ameo Pace has been priced at 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ameo Pace is based on the Comfortline variant while it comes loaded with trunk lip spoiler and ORVM caps in glossy black shade, alloy wheels and cruise control.

In line with the Polo Pace edition, the Ameo Pace edition also gets new a 1.0-liter three-cylinder MPI engine in place of the 1.2-liter three-cylinder unit. The new mill churns out 76hp of power at 6,200rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,000-4,300rpm, mated to five-speed manual transmission. The Ameo is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and an optional DSG transmission.

If you think the Ameo Pace edition comes with less new bits, the only change in the Polo Pace edition launched last month is the 15-inch diamond-cut Razor alloy wheels. The other change is the 1.0-litre petrol mill that returns an impressive 18.78kmpl.

Volkswagen Vento Sport

Volkswagen India also launched Vento Sport edition in March. The Vento Sport is offered in the Highline and Highline Plus variants of the 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engine-equipped versions. The highlight of the Vento Sport is the Flash Red paint option that perfectly contrasts the black-colored detailing on the exterior.

The Vento Sport also gets faux carbon-fiber-finished rear-view mirror covers, chrome Sport badging on the fenders, gloss-black roof foil, 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, black-colored side foils and a glossy black rear spoiler.