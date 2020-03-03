Malavika Mohanan seems to be slowly expanding her wings by bagging one big project after another. The actress was first signed for Rajinikanth's Petta. She did not have a big role in the flick, but the film helped her to get noticed by large section of audience.

This, in some ways, ensured her to bag Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Master. Once she signed this movie, she started getting a plenty of offers. The latest buzz is that she has been approached to play the female lead for a film to be produced by the distributor of Rocking Star Yash's KGF.

Bollywood Calling Malavika Mohanan

It also means that Malavika Mohanan will be re-entering Bollywood. If you are still guessing who the distributor is, then it is none other than actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who had distributed the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1. His Excel Entertainment has signed the 26-year old for a movie and she has already given her dates for the film.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Malavika Mohanan will be joining the shoot from April. Other details about the cast and crew are under wraps.

It's Raining Offers

In the recent months, Malavika Mohanan has been in talks with many filmmakers, but it is the only film for which she seems to have given her nod. She was approached for a film starring Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, but she could not take up the film for some reasons.

Malavika Mohanan started her career in Mollywood with Pattam Pole. She then ventured into Sandalwood by acting in Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi. It was followed by her Bollywood debut with Beyond the Clouds after which she forayed into Kollywood with Rajinikanth's Petta.

In a short span of time, Malavika Mohanan has worked in most of the leading film industries.