Nayanthara is on a roll. The actress, who is considered to be one of the most sought after actresses in South India, is working with some of the big names of Tamil and Telugu films. Now, she seems to be ready to work with one more star.

Yes, Nayanthara has been offered Suriya's 39th movie, which will be directed by Siruthai Siva. The makers have approached her to play the female lead and the talks are reportedly underway. She has already worked with the actor in the films like AR Murugadoss' Ghajini (South version), KS Ravikumar's Aadhavan and Venkat Prabhu's Massu Engira Maasilamani.

Not to forget, Nayanthara was part of Siruthai Siva's 2019 superhit movie, Viswasam in which she paired up with Ajith Kumar. The actress had a strong role in the film. With the film becoming a hit and sharing a good rapport with the director, she has very little chances of turning down the offer.

Nayanthara is one of the busiest actresses in South India who has ample of interesting projects in her kitty. She has teamed up with stars like Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Vijay in the untitled film (Thalapathy 63), Rajinikanth's Darbar and Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local.

Coming back to Suriya's film with Siva, the forthcoming film is being funded by Studio Green. The shooting of the movie will begin in June. Vetri is the cinematographer, while Ruben is the editor.