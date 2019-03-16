The fans of Vijay have been getting one or the other updates about his next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, in the recent past. His recent clip from the sets when he saved fans from collapsing fence had went viral. Now, yet another video from the sets have sent fans into a tizzy.

In the latest clip, the actress is seen waving her hands towards the crowd before commencing her work. Well, the fans are not complaining even though it is a 15-second footage. As per the buzz, Nayanthara, who joined the shooting on 11 March, is taking part in a song shoot. [Crawl down to see the video]

If it is not enough, Vijay's yet another clip from the sets have surfaced on the internet. Like the previous clips, Thalapathy waves his hands towards the fans before bidding goodbye to them.

The Thalapathy 63 team headed by director Atlee Kumar is filming an important portion at a private college on the outskirts of Chennai. It is said to be a long schedule and the filming is going as per their plans.

The team has completed a significant portion, thereby paving way for the rumours of early release of Thalapathy 63. The film is scheduled for Diwali release and the speculations had claimed that the flick might release in August.

However, the makers of the movie clarified that Thalapathy 63 would release as scheduled before and there was no change in their plans.

AGS Entertainment-produced film has Yogi Babu, Kathir, Daniel Balaji and others are in the cast.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she is reuniting with Vijay after a gap of 10 years. The actress, who had done a special number in his Sivakasi, had shared screen space in Villu.