Nayanthara seems to be on a roll. From woman-centric to big banner commercial movies, a lot of good films have been coming her way. The actress had recently worked with Ajith in Viswasam and presently busy with Vijay's next untitled movie, directed by Atlee Kumar.

The latest buzz is that Nayanthara is one of the strong contenders to bag Rajinikanth's next movie, which is presently referred to as Thalaivar 166. Rumours are rife that the offer is knocking her doors and the makers are waiting for her nod.

Recently, there were speculations that Keerthy Suresh was approached for the female lead, but it took the industry by a surprise as the heroines in the recent Rajinikanth's movies have opted only those who have matured looks. Some of the actresses who paired up with the superstar are Anushka Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Simran, Trisha Krishnan, and Eeshwari Rao.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she has worked in Rajinikanth's previous movies like Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji (cameo). The actress was approached for the superstar's some of the recent movies, but she reportedly could not take up due to date issues.

The latest movie too demands her to give bulk dates and it has to be seen whether she could accommodate the dates for Thalaivar 166. Airaa, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Love Action Drama and Mr Local are her upcoming films.

Thalaivar 166 is directed by AR Murugadoss, while Lyca Productions is said to be funding the project. The latest rumours say that Anirudh Ravichander, who scored music for Rajinikanth's recent movie Petta, will be composing for the next movie as well.