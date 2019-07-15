After two eliminations, the nomination for the eviction of one more inmate will take place in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house in Monday's episode. Fourteen contestants will be suggesting two participants that they would like to see eliminated from the show this week.

In the latest teaser, Mohan Vaidya and Saravanan are seen taking each others' names with a couple of contestants expressing their wish for Meera Mitun's ouster. So, who will land in danger zone this week?

After Vanitha Vijayakumar's ouster, people are curiously looking forward to seeing whether the equations among the contestants will be changed in the days to come. Many believe that the actual show will begin from here on and the real face of the inmates will be unmasked from now.

Till now, Vanitha apparently had complete domination and the contestants played it safe. With her eviction, the participants can express their views without any fear.

Apart from Vanitha, Sherin, Sakshi Agarwal and Meera Mitun's behaviour has not gone well with the fans, while Mohan Vaidya, Cheran, Meera, Reshma and Kavin too have been disliked by Bigg Boss Tamil viewers to some extent.

Abhirami was not people's favourite in the first two weeks, but the viewers' perception has changed after she moved out of Vanitha's group in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

After Vanitha, Sakshi is most-loathed contestant, but people cannot vote her out as she is the captain of the house. Losliya, Mugen Rao, Sandy and Tharshan are in the good books of the audience as they have not involved in groupism activities or internal politics.

Looking at the trends on social media, Meera is being disliked a lot. Mohan Vaidya's way of expressing emotions have not been well-received by fans. Saravanan's lack of enthusiasm in tasks might backfire sooner or later as the shortcomings of the inmates will now come to fore.