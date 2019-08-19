After making two amazing films like PSV Garudavega and Kalki, which are crime thrillers, Dr Rajasekhar has chosen a different kind of thriller as his next film. The 'Angry Young Man' is all set to play a lead role in an emotional thriller, which an interesting and intriguing concept.

This emotional thriller will be directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, who has directed some popular Tamil films like Sibi Sathyaraj's Sathya and Vijay Antony's Saithan. While Sathya is Tamil version of Kshanam, Saithan has been released as Bethaludu in Telugu. Both these films have done really well at the box office and that's what has helped Pradeep in fetching some good offers. And his choice is none other than Rajasekhar.

Going into details about the upcoming film in the combination of these two, the script of the film has been drafted by Pradeep. The female lead and other cast members will be finalised soon. This film will be produced by Dr G Dhananjayan of Creative Entertainers and Distributors.

The title of the film, schedule and other production details will be announced soon. As per the latest sources, the producer is in plans of filming the flick in a single schedule and release the film by March next year.

Producer G Dhananjayan has won two National Awards and has been associated with some blockbuster films as a producer and distributor as well.

Chandramouli and Kaatrin Mozhi of Jyothika are two of his recent films. He has teamed up with Vijay Antony twice in a row. Besides Dr Rajasekhar, the film will have Sathyaraj, Nasser and Brahmanandam also.

PSV Garudavega, which was directed by Praveen Sattaru, marks the comeback of Rajasekhar after a much-needed break in his film career. And once it was released, it made him forget all the pain he was going through for not having any good films in hand. This film has now given him a break and that led to the making of Kalki, a Prashanth Varma directorial. Even Kalki is a super hit at the box office and once again, it is time for fans to gear up for another entertainer from the versatile actor.

Simon K King, who recently composed the music for 'Killer', has also been roped in.