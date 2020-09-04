Asianet News Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (AMEL) announced on Friday that Times Internet Chief Editor Rajesh Kalra has been appointed as the company's Executive Chairman. Kalra will also be joining the board at Asianet.

"I am very happy that Mr Kalra is joining this team. He will add significant leadership capability to our company and the entire team, and I am excited to be working with him and growing our company even faster," Abhinav Khare, Chief Executive Officer, said of the new change.

Who is Rajesh Kalra?

Kalra started his careerr with Dataquest, a computer publication, before he moved on to the print editions of Times of India, Business Standard and The Economic Times. Kalra then shifted to the digital ecosystem when he became the first Editor of Times Interactive in 1999.

Kalra then was an entrepreneur from 2000-2006 when his company managed the dynamic portions of websites such as Yahoo India, MSN India, Mantra Online and started India's first 24*7 news website, NaradOnline.

During his stint at Times Internet, where he became the youngest Chief Editor at the age of 40, he was instrumental in the launch of almost all the news and entertainment properties of the group – TOI, ET, Mumbai Mirror, Bangalore Mirror, Ahmedabad Mirror, Pune Mirror, NBT, MT, Indiatimes, Ei Samay, I am Gujarat, Vijay Karnataka and the three Samayam properties (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam).