A day after placing a senior officer under suspension for hurting religious sentiments, police in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir registered an FIR against the said Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer.

Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat), Abdul Rashid Kohli, was placed under suspension on Wednesday by the Rajouri District Magistrate Vikas Kundal.

FIR has been registered on the written complaint of Sanjeet Sharma, Secretary Panchayat Rajouri. After getting a written complaint, Rajouri Police lodged FIR No 0481 under section 154 of Cr. P C.

The suspension and subsequent registration of the police FIR followed a complaint by a subordinate officer who accused Kohli of making the remarks while he was having lunch along with his four subordinate officers, including him, at a local restaurant during office hours Tuesday afternoon. The officer made objectionable remarks against the complainant's religion after he ordered vegetarian food, the complaint said.

ADDC Rajouri already asked to conduct an inquiry

After suspending the erring officer, the District Magistrate has already announced that a committee headed by the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri Pawan Parihar shall conduct the inquiry. The ADDC has been asked to submit the report of the inquiry within fifteen days.

Reports said that the ADDC has already initiated an inquiry and summoned all the employees who were having lunch with the complaint and accused on Tuesday in a hotel in Rajouri. The inquiry officer will record their statements before taking any further action.