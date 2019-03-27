Twitter

After the success of three seasons of Super Dancers, Sony TV is set to bring another reality show – Superstar Singer. Superstar Singer will provide a platform for children, under the age of 15, to showcase their singing talent.

To be judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya, Superstar Singer is expected to go on air soon. Javed Ali, who last judged Indian Idol 10, earlier confirmed signing on the show. "I had a great time on Indian Idol and now I am continuing my journey with SuperStar Singer. This is a kids' singing reality show and will have children participating from the age group of 2 to 14 years. We will soon be starting with pan-India auditions," Javed had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, auditions for the singing reality show are going on in various cities across the country. While auditions in Nagpur and Guwahati took place on March 25 and March 26, respectively, Indore auditions will take place on Wednesday, March 27. In Dehradun, auditions will take place on Thursday, March 28. Auditions in other cities are also in the pipeline.

Coming to Super Dancer 3, the recent episode of the dance reality show saw Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon making an appearance. The duo had a great time with the kids and judges of the show. However, Kartik got a painful farewell from the show. The actor shared a video on social media, where Super Dancer 3 judge Geeta Kapur is seen biting his finger.

Geeta also shared an image on Instagram where she is biting Kartik's finger, explaining what made her do it and also extended an apology to the actor. She wrote, "A hundred apologies to this #wonderful #talented #charming #energetic and #extremelysporting kid... @kartikaaryan that must've hurt but biting is the new blessing it seems. Thank u my darling @kritisanon for capturing the #lovebite moment and god bless u both with loads of love n hugs and a blockbuster always....best of luck for #lukkachuppi @rithvik_d and @iamparitoshtripathi the crazy things u make me do. #superdancerchapter3 @sonytvofficial #behindthescenes #rollingonsets #crazymoments."