https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/759943/exclusive-jaideep-ahlawat-shashank-khaitan-talks-ibt.jpg IBTimes IN

For the past few years Indian films and movie series on Netflix such as Sacred Games, Delhi Crimes, Bombay Begums, Little Things, and Tribhanga have become widely popular, highly awarded and critically acclaimed. The streaming website announced that they will open their first fully owned and live-action post-production facility in Mumbai which will be operational from June 2022.

To come up in Mumbai, Netflix will have the new facility equipped with 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work, stated the company. With innovation and collaboration as the key focus areas, the facility will pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India's post-production community.

Social media

After the success of Bulbul, Guilty, Ludo, Pagglait and Paava Kadhaigal the company will invest as much as ₹3,000 crores in local programming over 2019 and 2020 to build a universe of Indian stories.

"We are in a golden age of entertainment in India -- this is the best time to be a creator and consumer of great stories," Netflix said in a statement.

In March, Netflix had announced their lineup of 41 titles covering films, series, documentaries and reality shows, besides ingenious comedy formats. The company has also launched NetFX that enabled Indian artists to work on VFX titles globally. The company said it will conduct certified training workshops in post-production, scriptwriting and other aspects of creative production.

Netflix's investment in India will be a great opportunity for aspiring filmmakers, video editors, and others who wish to be associated with the various creative aspects of the filmmaking process, said the company.