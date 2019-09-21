Social media is the most powerful tool of marketing if you promote the content strategically. It is a medium to promote companies and influencers who engage with the audience. Not just that, nowadays many performers have gained a lot of limelight by getting the right kind of exposure on the digital medium. Sunny Verma is one such name among many who have gained fame lately with his incredible singing skills. He grabbed everyone's eyeballs after he recorded a song which went viral on the internet. He has become a popular name amongst the budding singers and within no time, he garnered around 16K followers on Instagram.

Born on October 21, 1996, he is a Punjabi singer, songwriter and a producer. His first song titled 'Yaari' released on January 10, 2019, got 42K views which were followed by his next single 'Dukh' which garnered more than 51K views on YouTube. Talking about singing, Sunny said, "It has been my passion since my childhood. My dream was to become a singer and today social media is the greatest platform where one can showcase his/her talent. I am just 23 and I feel I am growing slowly and steadily. I remember winning singing competitions in my school days. That built up my confidence and there's no looking back after that." Punjabi music is his favourite music as it keeps him energized and enthusiastic every time.

His recently released single 'Bin Tere' took everyone by surprise as it went on to fetch more than 80K views on YouTube which is highest for any of his songs till now. The young singer is all set to return this October with a new single named 'Nii Soniye'. Looks like Sunny has got a perfect Diwali bonanza for all his fans and we can't wait for his new single to release soon. Looking at his consistent progress, we wish the talented and versatile singer all the luck for his future aspirations.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.