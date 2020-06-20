Sushant Singh Rajput's death has angered many in the country. As the investigation continues, netizens are turning vigilante in trying to weed out those who can be held responsible for the toxic culture in Bollywood. The debate is turning fierce as actors and producers are all being publicly trialled for their actions.

After stars and Bollywood heavyweights like Karan Johar and Salman Khan have been brought to task and effigies in their name are getting burnt, now new figures are being pointed at by netizens. Bollywood's famed movie critics like Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand are being drawn into the debate.

Rajeev Masand called out for bullying Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput has hurt many sentiments, it has also sparked a much-needed conversation on Bollywood's toxic culture. However, the conversation took an ugly turn as netizens began defaming many Bollywood bigwigs over the matter. An investigation into Sushant's suicide has also unearthed huge questions only Bollywood can answer.

Now, stars like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt are all facing huge backlash online and are losing followers. Now, it's the turn of Bollywood critics, specifically Rajeev Masand. Netizens are trending the critic's name on Twitter calling him out for bullying Sushant Singh Rajput in the past.

The critic hasn't spoken out over the death and has maintained silence, however, netizens are pulling out instances from the past of him teasing and disrespecting the actor. The tweets are also dragging Anupama Chopra another famed movie critic into the debate.

2. Rajeev posts another nasty blind item about a fake metoo story & DilBechara. This metoo story never caught on but someone wanted to imply that this won't be released cz of that See what the fans have observed in comments. pic.twitter.com/lkwIG4T13Q — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 19, 2020

Here just after one flop Rajeev Masand chose to fall Sushant an "overpaid outsider" .. The ripple of writing him off just like that. Why? On who behest? pic.twitter.com/FsFhxF6k6z — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 19, 2020

No, it wasn't just Rajeev Masand but also Pinkvilla,MumbaiMirror,missmalini,bollywoodlife etc that carried blinds against Sushant. If one called him a womaniser than other would try to call him gay. Yeah. Gay. But Rajeev was the only top journo with influence to do it repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/RAp5rlylHw — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 19, 2020

Rajeev Masand has not said a word on Sushant on SM or in the article published today. Can you imagine a film journo not speakin about the death of an A list actor.Probably wld hve if it was a blind? Wonder if he will ever answer why he did what he did!? (no blind article today) pic.twitter.com/tcyMPwrQss — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 19, 2020

Rajeev Masand is Karan Johar with a different name - extremely toxic ! His whole vibe is so full of arrogance & negativity — Wanderer (@w_a_n_d_e_rer) June 19, 2020

This people are big bullies in industry they harrased all outsiders if they don't surrender then they destroy their carrer and force them to give up.#BoycottKaranJoharGang#KaranJoharIsBULLY pic.twitter.com/uWfvgreWJO — RIP Sushant Singh Rajput ?? (@SecretSystem444) June 16, 2020

More details regarding the investigation into Sushant's demise are awaited, but every day there seem to be more cracks appearing in the picture.