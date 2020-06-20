Rhea at Bandra police station, to record the statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case Close
Rhea at Bandra police station, to record the statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has angered many in the country. As the investigation continues, netizens are turning vigilante in trying to weed out those who can be held responsible for the toxic culture in Bollywood. The debate is turning fierce as actors and producers are all being publicly trialled for their actions.

After stars and Bollywood heavyweights like Karan Johar and Salman Khan have been brought to task and effigies in their name are getting burnt, now new figures are being pointed at by netizens. Bollywood's famed movie critics like Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand are being drawn into the debate.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajeev Masand
Instagram

Rajeev Masand called out for bullying Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput has hurt many sentiments, it has also sparked a much-needed conversation on Bollywood's toxic culture. However, the conversation took an ugly turn as netizens began defaming many Bollywood bigwigs over the matter. An investigation into Sushant's suicide has also unearthed huge questions only Bollywood can answer.

Now, stars like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt are all facing huge backlash online and are losing followers. Now, it's the turn of Bollywood critics, specifically Rajeev Masand. Netizens are trending the critic's name on Twitter calling him out for bullying Sushant Singh Rajput in the past.

The critic hasn't spoken out over the death and has maintained silence, however, netizens are pulling out instances from the past of him teasing and disrespecting the actor. The tweets are also dragging Anupama Chopra another famed movie critic into the debate.

More details regarding the investigation into Sushant's demise are awaited, but every day there seem to be more cracks appearing in the picture. 