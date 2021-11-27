After Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, joined 49 cities worldwide to join the UNESCO creative cities network (UCCN), the National Monuments Authority (NMA) on Friday announced to prepare a blueprint to get at least four heritage sites of Kashmir in UNESCO world heritage list.

The 49 cities were added to the network of 246 cities following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of "their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices.".

NMA surveys important Hindu, Buddhist monument sites of Kashmir

NMA on Friday conducted a detailed survey of Important Hindu and Buddhist Monument sites of Kashmir Valley.

The survey was carried out by Chairman NMA, Tarun Vijay along with the officials of the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The chairman did an extensive tour of the Hindu and Buddhist temples and monument sites like Rainawari, Martand Temple, Awantipora, Harvan Buddhist site, Parihaspura, Pattan, the Naranag group of temples, and other sites in Srinagar including Shri Pratap Singh Museum.

Visit organized to fulfill Prime Minister's vision to restore cultural glory of J&K

During the survey, Tarun Vijay said, this first-of-its-kind exercise in Kashmir valley is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to revive and restore the cultural glory of J&K while promoting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He also observed that immediate steps need to be taken to conserve and preserve these monuments.

While highlighting the presence of several heritage sites across Jammu and Kashmir, the chairman said that NMA is preparing a well-crafted plan to achieve UNESCO world heritage site status for several monuments here.

"Martand, Parihaspora, Naranag, and Harwan are among the major sites which deserve the status of UNESCO World Heritage sites." he said.

NMA to work with J&K Govt, ASI to prepare a tentative list of heritage sites

After the survey, it was decided that NMA will work with the J&K government and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ensure that these sites are taken up in a tentative list of world heritage sites and consequently into the UNESCO list of the world heritage sites.

The Chairman NMA also appreciated the efforts of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who has infused new enthusiasm among officers to protect heritage and has started a new campaign for the protection of cultural heritage in Jammu and Kashmir.