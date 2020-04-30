Two years after Sridevi Kapoor's death, we have lost yet another legendary actor of Indian cinema in the form of Rishi Kapoor. He has passed away on Thursday, 30 April, leaving his legion of fans mourning.

Vented Anger Against Media

Known for his outspoken nature, Rishi Kapoor had expressed his anguish over media for referring Sridevi as a"body" after her death. "How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the "body"? All television channels reporting "the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!" Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body?? [sic]" he had expressed his pain.

This came after he expressed condolence over her death. He tweeted, "Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters![sic]" He ha=d further added, "Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas!"

Displeasure for Perceived Disrespect

However, this was not the only time he expressed his displeasure on perceived disrespect for a deceased actor. A year before Sridevi's death, he had slammed the younger generation actors from Bollywood for failing to pay their respect over the death of Vinod Khanna.

"Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," he had tweeted.

And 26 months after Sridevi's death, Rishi Kapoor has left us and the same media is describing him as a body and we can only revisit his words of displeasure that he made in February 2018.

Who was Rishi Kapoor?

Being the son of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, getting into films was a cake walk for Rishi Kapoor. He made his first appearance on-screen with his father's Shree 420 in a song 'Pyar Hua, Iqrar Hua Hai' at the age of three. He made his debut in full-fledged role in Mera Naam Joker.

Since then, there was no looking back for him as he was part of our 35+ successful movies at the box office. Karz, Chandni, Bol Radha Bol, Saagar and Damini were some of his memorable movies.