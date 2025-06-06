Deepika Padukone, who is currently embracing motherhood, has found herself at the centre of controversy after reportedly being dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Amid the alleged friction between the filmmaker and Deepika over her request for 6–8 hour workdays and contract adjustments, multiple media reports now claim that the actress has also stepped away from the second part of her blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD.

According to a report by Bollywood.mobi, Deepika requested shorter working hours for Kalki 2898 AD, citing her responsibilities as a new mother to baby girl Dua, whom she welcomed in September 2024. However, given the film's massive scale and ambitious production schedule, the makers are reportedly struggling to accommodate her demand.

The report also suggests that her request for reduced working hours has led to friction on set, prompting the makers of Kalki 2 to reconsider her casting. However, no official statement has been released by either the actress or the production team.

In the first installment of Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika played a pivotal role as a pregnant woman carrying the incarnation of Lord Vishnu—Kalki—whose birth is destined to save a post-apocalyptic world from tyranny. According to the screenplay, she is set to give birth to the savior in the second part of the film.

The sci-fi epic, inspired by themes from the Mahabharata, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Deepika vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Last week, Deepika made headlines after reports surfaced that she was removed from Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film with Prabhas, following her demands for an 8-hour workday, a hefty fee, and a share in the film's profits. While her exit hasn't been officially confirmed, Vanga recently announced Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga was shocked when Deepika Padukone, through her agency, insisted on working only six hours a day for Spirit. Additionally, she demanded an amendment to the contract, stating that if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, she would have to be compensated for every extra day of filming."

In a cryptic but strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared to accuse Deepika of leaking the script. He wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There's an unsaid NDA between us. But by doing this, you've disclosed the person you really are... Putting down a younger actor and leaking my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work into my craft. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You never will."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga didn't mention her by name, but his post has only added fuel to the fire, sparking widespread debate across social media.