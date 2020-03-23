Almost, the whole country is on lockdown, and people have self-quarantined themselves due to coronavirus pandemic, everyone is looking out for news ways to be connected with their friends and family far away. Even Bollywood stars have been coming up with innovative ideas to engage with their fans and their b-town friends.

From Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor face timing each other to Bebo catching up with her BFFs, stars have been making sure that they are socially connected with their friends while maintaining social distancing. To kill boredom, recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani started '#TwitterAntakshri' on Sunday. The rules were simple - she asked her Twitter followers to tweet any song that they like, because, "ye apni marzi wala Twitter Antakshari hai.."

Are you up for a #QuaranTakshri?

Today, Parineeti Chopra started something similar on Instagram and named it as #QuaranTakshri. She beautifully sung 'Tu Hi Re'. and challenged her friends Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shraddha Kapoor to join in the sing-along as she said: "'T' se gao!" All three stars tagged by Parineeti are known for their musical skills. While Ayushmann is a trained singer and composer, Alia and Shraddha have always been seen singing many reprised versions of the songs from their movies. Parineeti made her singing debut in movies from her song, 'Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Bollywood's 'Janta Curfew'

Bollywood celebs on Janta Curfew

Bollywood celebrities came together yesterday to support the great initiative of 'Janta Curfew' by PM Narendra Modi. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and many more have joined the bandwagon of creating awareness against Coronavirus. Shoots of movies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Radhe, etc. have been cancelled.

Amidst the threat of Coronavirus, the release of Sandeep and Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles have been delayed. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif has also been postponed. Trailer launch of 83, one of the most awaited films of Ranveer Singh has also been delayed to avoid large gathering.