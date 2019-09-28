Allu Arjun's absence at the recently-held pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy raised many eyebrows as he never had the habit of skipping event of the films related to his family members. Although his father Allu Aravind was seen at the function, the fans of Chiru were unhappy with the Arya star over skipping it.

Many fans of Chiranjeevi had attacked Allu Arjun for failing to turn up for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy pre-release event online. It was reported that the actor was busy with the shoots of his upcoming flick Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. What has doubled their anguish against the actor is that he has not commented on the teaser or the trailer of the upcoming movie.

It also paved the way for the rumour mongers to speculate about the rift between Allu Arjun and some members of the Mega family. Giving credence to this speculation, Allu Arjun seems to be now attending an event related to upcoming Telugu film Chanakya to be held on Sunday, 29 September.

As per the rumours in Telugu media, Allu Arjun is the chief guest at the pre-release event of Gopichand's latest film Chanakya. However, the news is not formally announced yet.

Chanakya is an action thriller, directed by Thiru.

It has to be noted that Allu Arjun is a good friend of Gopichand. So, people believe that he might be attending the event as his presence help the movie to draw more attention for the flick.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is busy with Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. He has paired up with Pooja Hegde in the film, which has Nivetha Pethuraj in an important role.