Katrina Kaif is one of such Bollywood stars who is not only known for her looks but also for her super hit movies. She has been seen romancing ace actors of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to name few. As the actress is all pumped up for her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, looks like she will be next seen with Baahubali star Prabhas.

Going by the rumours, it can be believed that style diva Katrina will be playing a pivotal role opposite superstar Prabhas in his upcoming movie. The report says that Katrina Kaif has been almost finalised to play the love interest of Saaho fame in their upcoming multilingual project.

As per reports byTollywood.net, a source has stated, "Prabhas has worked with Mahanati's Nag Ashwin to make a film that is expected to hit the ground by the end of this year. Prabhas wants to bring Katrina Kaif to the table for his upcoming film produced by Ashwini Dutt. The makers are in talks with the Bharat actress. If all goes well, an official announcement regarding Katrina Kaif's admission will be made soon."

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. He even his co-star through an adorable Instagram post and wrote, "I wish my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a happy birthday." Prabhas can be seen donning a white kurta while is stealing the spotlight in her simple white crop top and blue denim.

On the work front, Katrina will be soon seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She was recently spotted wearing a beautiful white attire at the Isha Ambani's Holi 2020 Bash. Kat's pictures with International Jiju Nick Jonas and his beau Priyanka Chopra went viral on the internet.

Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also spotted having fun with each other. In one of the viral videos, Uri fame was spotted tucking Katrina's hair. Isn't that adorable? Although fans are really excited to see this couple together in a movie, both the stars have kept quite on their relationship.