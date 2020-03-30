It's a dream for every star to work on Amitabh Bachchan's film. Most of them want to step into his shoes and see the world from there. Now after the remake of Amitabh's iconic movies like Angipath and Don, news of blockbuster film 'Shahenshah' was making the headlines.

Makers have apparently given their assurance on the same. As per the source, Shahenshah director Tinnu Anand might director the movie again. There has been news regarding this remake since 2016 but it is only official now, according to a news report. Though an official announcement is yet to come.

Now after the announcement Shahenshah remake, news of Tinnu Anand's Kaalia is also making the headlines. The movie that was released in 1981, made showcased the angry young man Amitabh Bachchan with Bollywood beauty Parveen Babi. It would be interesting to see who from the new clan of Bollywood would be able to pull off these iconic roles. Meanwhile throwing some light on the news, director Tinnu Anand has told Spotboye that planning of Kaalia's remake might take time.

As per the reports, he clarified to the news portal that, "Yes, I will remake Shahenshah. But let this coronavirus attack end first. It's on our heads and hence I cannot tell when I shall start and release the remake." According to the news by Spotboye, Tinnu said that they are ready for Shahenshah 2020 and it would be a modernised version of 1988 movie.

Now, it can be expected that there would be some modifications in the remake of Kaalia too. Tinnu clarified that "A lot of filmmakers have approached me for remaking Kaalia. So yeah, but I am not sure if I will produce that remake or give away its rights to someone else to take it forward."

Kaalia was released in 1981 with Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi was lead pair. Kader Khan as Amitabh's brother and Asha Parekh as Amitabh aka Kaalia's sister-in-law was seen in pivotal roles. Now that the movie might get remade, it would be interesting to see whether fans will love the story of this iconic movie or not.