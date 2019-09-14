Yogi Babu, who has become a popular comedian in a span of a few years in Kollywood, has bagged the biggest project of his life. The actor, who had earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express, will be sharing screen space with one more leading Khan of the Hindi film industry.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Yogi Babu has been roped in to play a character in Aamir Khan's next movie. It is said to be the remake of Robert Zemeckis's multiple Oscar Award-winning film Forrest Gump.

As per the reports, the movie is titled Lal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor is the female lead in the flick, in which Vijay Sethupathi is playing a key role. Vivek Mushran, Manav Gohil, Vivek Garg and others are part of the cast.

Yogi Babu started his career in a small role in the movie called Yogi way back in 2009 and the film title became his prefix thereafter. Since then, he acted in over 100 movies in Kollywood. In the last one decade, he has worked with the stars like Vijay, Ajith and Suriya among many others.

In 2014, Yogi Babu had also worked in a small role in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express in which Sathyaraj had also played important roles.

His popularity rose to new heights after working in Kolamvau Kokila and the song 'Kalyana Vayasu' became a massive hit. Of late, he has played lead roles in a few films that include Gurkha and recently-released Zombie.