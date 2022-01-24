Allu Arjun is the man of the moment. His Pushpa has not only become a successful venture in Telugu-speaking states but also in the Hindi belt. Not surprisingly, he is in demand and producers are willing to pay big pay-check for him.

Allu Arjun to Join Hands with Top Director, Production House

The latest buzz is that Allu Arjun will be teaming up with none other than Atlee Kumar, who is currently busy with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Lion. Their upcoming flick will be bankrolled by none other than Lyca Productions.

If the rumours in the tinsel town have to be believed, Allu Arjun is being paid a bomb for the project. Well, he is being offered Rs 100 crore to act in the flick.

For his recent movie Pushpa, Allu Arjun was reportedly paid Rs 32 crore and he is getting a bigger pay-check for his sequel. However, the news of Rs 100 crore remuneration for the actor for the movie has come as a big surprise to many.

Big Banner's Big Films

Lyca Productions is known for making mega-budget movies like Kaththi, 2.0 and Darbar. However, some of their recent movies had bombed at the box office. Currently, they are funding a few projects including Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2.

As of now, Allu Arjun will be soon starting the second part of Pushpa, which minted over Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, Atlee Kumar has become a most sought-after filmmaker in South India. He started his journey with Arya and Nayanthara's Raja Rani. Thereafter he delivered three consecutive hits in the form of Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

He has also produced movies like Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae and Andhaghaaram.