Naga Chaitanya had moved to his father Nagarjuna's house after deciding to end his relationship with Samantha. The latest buzz is that he has now purchased a new house.

As per the reports, Naga Chaitanya has purchased a house at a posh locality in Hyderabad. His new house is in Jubilee Hills which is currently under renovation. He will be moving to his new home after completing the refurbishing of the house.

Will Samantha Shift to Mumbai?

Whereas Samantha has continued to live at her Gachibowli mansion where she used to live with Naga Chaitanya. However, there have been lots of rumours of the actress leaving Hyderabad and shifting her base to Mumbai to pursue her Bollywood dreams.

However, she had denied those speculations.

Meanwhile, Samantha's stylist Preetham Jukalker has spoken about the massive trolling and abuses that he has gone through following her announcement of separation.

A section of netizens accused him of having an affair with Samantha resulting in her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The pictures of stylish with Sam have added fuel to the rumours.

"Everybody knows that I call Samantha as 'Jiji' which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us? People are commenting how I can say 'I love you' to her. Can't you express love for a sister or a friend? How can people stoop so low and spread such malicious rumours when a woman is already hurting. This is just disgusting and heartbreaking," The Times of India quotes Preetham as saying.

Death Threats

He has put out his disappointment over Naga Chaitanya for not giving a statement around the rumours of Jukalker and Samantha. "I've known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could've spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference.