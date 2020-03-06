A person's personality reflects by the attitude he or she carries. Veer Sahu, a true Jatt says, "Jattitude is my attitude. I am proud to be a Jatt and that's what describes me the best." He hails from Haryana and is a singer by profession. Over the years, he has been entertaining many people in Punjab with his energetic songs. Moreover, he has also given many live performances till date and is the favorite name of everyone in Haryana. His main motive is to inspire the youth with his soulful and logical songs. When he says logical songs, he makes sure to not use a foul word in his lyrics which makes him unique from other singers. VEER IS ONE OF A KIND"

His main goal is to bring a musical revolution in the North with Haryanvi language and promote the best talents from Haryana. The singer left his MBBS to pursue his passion for singing. Coming from a family of farmers, it was really tough for him to become a singer because he did not have strong support from his family members. However, his first song 'Thaddi baddi ' changed his fortunes as it went on to become a massive hit and made a record "only Indian singer whose debut song listed in top 20 iTunes".The song made him the emerging face of Haryana and North India. Some of his hit songs include 'Shiba Ki Rani', 'Khalnayak', 'Thaddi Baddi' and 'Landlord'. Have millions of views and likes across the internet !

He recently signed the film as lead in Punjab with famous director Kapil Batra and also has been seen in the superhit Punjabi film "Gandhi fer aa gea "

Popularly called as Babbu Mann of Haryana, he never uses words like 'Daru' in his songs. Managed by young entrepreneurs Raghav Jain and Uday Rajveer singh of reputed and famous PR TEAM "Brand Box Digital Media", is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming Punjabi film. "I would just like to express my gratitude towards the people who have showered me with immense love in these years. My fans motivate me to work hard and whatever I am is because of them. I hope to entertain everyone with my songs and that's what keeps me going", said Veer Sahu. Well, this desi king is truly captivating everyone's attention with his talented music skills all over Haryana and Punjab.