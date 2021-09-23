Upcoming web series 'Break Point', which explores the on- and off-court partnership of iconic tennis duo Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Peas, has become the focus point for other players such as Sania Mirza earlier and now Martina Hingis.

Sharing her insights, Sania earlier this month revealed that "Leander is an extrovert. He's a leader whether it's on the court or in a conversation; he is always the first person to start a conversation. He leads you on the court. Mahesh on the other hand is very introverted. At first, you would think that Mahesh is very arrogant but it's only that he is so shy and so within himself. I have had the opportunity to play with them so I can tell you."

Now, former Swiss tennis ace Martina Hingis has also shared her views on Mahesh Bhupathi-Leander Paes' partnership in the series 'Break Point'. The players are on a spree of expressing their views on Bhupathi and Paes, their relationship which made them win Grand Slams on the court even when they were on the verge of breaking up.

Talking about the time Bhupathi and Paes decided to part ways, Hingis, who has played doubles with Paes and Bhupathi said: "Either you can make it or you don't, but there is no time to hesitate and once you start doubting your partner, it's better to split up... What they whiffed through, what they shared...their stories and their success, that's something that lasts forever."

Co-directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, 'Break Point' is the untold 'Bromance to Breakup' story, based on the iconic on-court partnership and off-court lives of Indian tennis stars Bupathi and Paes, which will premiere on ZEE5 on October 1.

The seven-part series will not only construct the tennis matches featuring the two but also deconstruct their relationship, both on and off the court and their public split.