Since last year, the entertainment industry has undergone major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown and many prominent actors, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Naseeruddin Shah, and several others, have already made their digital debut on various streaming platforms. Now, according to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan is also apparently finalising a few OTT projects and King Khan may soon come up with his digital work.

Yes, you read it right. Bollywood Life has reported that according to its sources SRK is planning for a few OTT projects. However, before you all jump to conclusions, let us tell you that the 'Raees' actor will not make his digital debut as an actor, but this time he will be seen as a producer for a few OTT projects. Shah Rukh Khan has been lining up some exciting projects that will be produced under the banner of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

However, the production house has already ventured into the OTT space with 'Bard of Blood' and 'Betaal' and had received a phenomenal response from the audience. Red Chillies Entertainment also produced Class of '83 starring Bobby Deol. So, the audience can expect a slate of OTT releases from King Khan's home production by the end of this year. But whether the actor himself will make his OTT debut as an actor or not is still not confirmed.

SRK in 'Pathan'

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy shooting for his upcoming film titled 'Pathan' that has eventually been halted due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country. The film, which will see Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a secret agent, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Reports suggest that music-director duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will be composing the music for 'Pathan'.

Vishal Dadlani has confirmed the news by sharing a post on his official Twitter handle. He wrote: "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani."

Highest-paid actor in India?

Though nothing much about the film's plot or the characters have been revealed by the team, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan has become the highest-paid actor in India with a huge hike in his remuneration. According to a tweet by Umair Sandhu, a film critic, the 'Raees' star has reportedly charged a whopping amount of Rs. 100 crores for 'Pathan'. Umair wrote, "Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the "Highest Paid Actor" in India now. He charged whopping 100 cr for #Pathan."

Now, with such a huge remuneration, Shah Rukh Khan has left behind other Bollywood 'highly-paid stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, who were on the top of the list. According to reports, Akshay Kumar charges around Rs.80 to 90 crore per film, while Salman Khan earns Rs.50 crore for each of his projects.

The film is reportedly eyeing a 2022 release, but a theatre release is not completely certain due to the continuous pandemic situation that has postponed the release of several other Bollywood films.