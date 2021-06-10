Prabhas, the South-Indian superstar, is extremely busy with his three upcoming projects, 'Radhe Shyam', 'Salaar' and 'Adipurush' and is simultaneously working on them. According to the latest reports, the actor will reunite with 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel for an epic mythological film that will be produced by Dil Raju. Reportedly, the film is shot on a massive scale and is expected to be bigger than 'Baahubali'. However, Prabhas will only start shooting for this project after he completes his pending prior-committed projects.

The makers of Prabhas's much-anticipated film, 'Salaar', announced that the film will hit the screens on April 14, 2022. In February, the Hombale Films, the production house of Salaar, took to Twitter and wrote, "Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all #Salaar14Apr22 (sic)."

Meanwhile, Prabhas will have 'Radhe Shyam', a period love story, as his next release. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles and is slated to release on July 30. However, due to the current scenario following the second wave of COVID-19, the makers may postpone the release of the film for some time.

Recently, Prabhas started shooting for Om Raut's 'Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh as prominent characters. Talking about casting, the south star in the film, Om Raut had said: "Ever since I watched Baahubali, I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, Bhushan Kumar has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them."

'Adipurush' is reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple projects.