Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand has found many takers. After Rashmika Mandanna, now Keerthy Suresh has also supported the fixed work timing demand. Earlier, Rashmika had said that an 8-hour work shift would give many health benefits, and now, Keerthy too has resonated with the same views.

Keerthy is busy with the shoot and promotions of 'Revolver Rita.' During the promotions, she told media personnel that even though she has worked day-and-night without looking at the clock, an 8-hour shift would be ideal. She added that in their line of work, due to extra hours for makeup and gym, shooting for extensive hours leaves them with hardly 6 hours of sleep a day.

Impacts health

"For a 9 o'clock shift, if I have to be there by 7:30 AM, I have to start from home at 6:30 AM and wake up by 5:30 AM. And when you pack up by 6-6:30 PM, you leave by 7 PM to go back and change. By the time you reach back home, it's 8:15 PM. We change and go to work out by 8:30 PM, and by the time you're done, it's 10 PM. You shower, have dinner, and it's already 11 PM. Now, I have to wake up at 5:30 AM after sleeping at 11:30 PM," Suresh said.

No sleep

"We say 8 hours of sleep is good, but we hardly get to sleep for 6 hours. And this is in an ideal 9-6 shift. Imagine us shooting for more hours, imagine the technicians reaching sets before and packing up after us," she added.

Keerthy went on to reveal that the Tamil and Telugu film industry adheres to a 9 to 6 routine but in Malayalam film industry, one has to work for even 12 hours at a stretch. "They sleep 3-4 hours, and lightmen in Kerala sleep 2-3 hours. However, sleep is just as important as food or exercise," she said.

Deepika Padukone had reportedly walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki' owing to extensive shooting schedules.