David Warner has taken his TikTok videos to another level on Saturday. After winning hearts and impressing Allu Arjun by dancing for Ala Vaikunthapuramlo songs, the cricketer made another video, which features him in a warrior outfit and his daughter representing the army. And this is all about recreating a scene from Rajamouli's Baahubali.

This was all about the 'guess the movie' challenge on social media and this time, David mentioned Sunrisers Hyderabad in his Instagram post, asking the franchise to join the game.

Warner's first TikTok video on a Telugu song is 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. For this, he put on his dancing shoes and roped in his wife Candice and his daughter Ivy Mae. This video has taken the internet by storm and Allu Arjun felt super happy with the gesture of the cricketer. Soon after that, Warner's family made comeback with another video and this time it was 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'.

"He and she are back again ???????? @candywarner1 thoughts?? What's the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline," he wrote and shared the video. (sic)

The Baahubali, "Amarendra Baahubali Anu Nenu" video has also gone viral on social media and this made fans of Prabhas super happy. With Warner loving Telugu songs, dialogues and actors so much, Telugu moviegoers and fans of the cricketer are going gaga over him.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the cricket to a halt and Warner is killing free time by making TikTok videos and we're are loving them. Keeping all the videos aside, fans of Mahesh Babu have asked Warner to try Mahesh Babu's 'Mind Block' song from Sarileru Neekevvaru.