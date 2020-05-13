Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 might not release on-time. The mega-budget multilingual movie is scheduled to hit the screens on 23 October to coincide with the Dasara celebration.

Coronavirus Impact

As per the reports, about 25 days shooting is pending which could delay the release of KGF 2. The filming has been halted due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus aka COVID-19.

What is left to be Shot?

The majority of the shooting is completed. There are two action blocks pending to be shot and one among them to be shot on Yash and Sanjay Dutt, say reports. Even if the lockdown is lifted, the chances of permission given to the shooting involving huge crowd is less.

So, the movie is likely to be pushed to December 2020. The first instalment was released for Christmas 2018. However, the makers are tight-lipped about the release plans.

Much Awaited Movie of 2020

KGF 2, as per the surveys, is one of the most-awaited movies of 2020. Not just in Karnataka, it is eagerly awaited film across India and outside the country among the places where there is significant NRI population.

The Prashanth Neel-directorial is about the rise of Rocky Bhai(Yash), who eliminated Garuda, the new emperor of KGF gold mines, as the powerful man in the world. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the character of Adheera and Raveena Tandon will be seen as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen.

Annaatthe Release Delayed

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is yet another big movie, which was scheduled for release during Diwali, has been pushed to Pongal 2021. SS Rajamouli's RRR is also postponed to next year.

Already, the release of Tamil movie Master, which has Vijay and Malavika Mohanan, has been pushed indefinitely. It was supposed to hit the screens in April.