Sun Pictures is planning big movies despite film-related activities almost coming to a standstill. The production house, which is funding Rajinikanth and Siruthai Siva's upcoming movie Annaatthe, will be joining hands with Vijay for an action thriller, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, to be directed by AR Murugadoss.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Sun Pictures has sealed a deal with another big star. It has signed Suriya for a movie, which will be directed by Pandiraj. The duo had earlier worked in Pasanga 2.

An official announcement on the development is awaited. However, the said project will not take off any time soon as Suriya has two complete two movies before moving on to Pandiraj's film.

Suriya's next release is Soorarai Pottru. The film was scheduled for release in May, but it is delayed due to the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. The Sudha Kongara-directorial will be hitting the screens once the complete lockdown is lifted.

He will be joining hands with Hari for Aruvaa and a film with National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran is on the cards. Suriya is rumoured to be acting in Mani Ratnam's web series Navarasa.

Coming back to Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will now release in January 2021. Vijay and AR Murugadoss' film will start rolling once the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy.

It may be recalled that Sun Pictures had earlier distributed Suriya's Ayan and Singam.