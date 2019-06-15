Nayanthara is enjoying the best moment of her career as she is getting exciting offers one after the other. The actress, who is currently working with stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Vijay, is rumoured to have bagged one more project to her kitty. This time, the offer has not come from Tollywood or Kollywood, but from the Malayalam film industry.

Going by the reports, Nayanthara has been signed to play the female lead in Mammootty's upcoming movie. The movie is helmed by a young filmmaker and it will be simultaneously shot in Malayalam as well as Tamil. They had earlier worked in AK Sajan's crime drama Puthiya Niyamam.

The actress has given her nod after being impressed by the script. The other highlight of the flick is that Vijay Sethupathi is making his debut in Mollywood with an important role in the untitled project.

While some reports claim that Vijay Sethupathi is doing an extended cameo, many indicate him to be doing the role of a villain. An official confirmation is awaited.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she is one of the topmost actresses of South India who is working with big names of Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has paired up with Vijay in his untitled movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, and plays the wife of Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss-directorial Darbar.

In Telugu, she has teamed up with Chiranjeevi in historical war drama titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also has the leading names of India like Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sudeep in key roles.