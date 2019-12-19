Director Rajamouli, as of now, is the highest-paid director of Telugu film industry. It is believed that the former charges in between Rs 30 crore-50 crore to make a film, including the share in the profit as well.

Reportedly, he has taken around Rs 50 crore for magnum opus Baahubali. And, it is said that he is charging double that for RRR. Successful directors charge up to Rs 10 crore, keeping the budget in mind.

The highest-paid director after Rajamouli

On the basis of remuneration, talking about the second topmost director of Telugu cinema after Rajamouli is Koratala Siva. Koratala Siva, who is going to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi for his next film, is going to charge Rs 15 crore as remuneration. Going by the news, this film will make him the second-highest-paid director in Telugu film industry.

Directors come and go throughout their career. However, Koratala Siva is the only director who has maintained the consistency of delivering back-to-back hits right from his first film as director. His first film is Mirchi and later he made Sreemanthudu, Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Twitter

Bharat Ane Nenu released in 2018 and until recently, he hasn't announced his next film. On Diwali, his next with Chiranjeevi has been launched and expectations on this film are high already. This film will be produced by Ram Charan Tej. The film is yet to go on floors and it is said that Trisha has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. An official confirmation is awaited.