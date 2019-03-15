Of late, Hina Khan has been in news for taking a break from television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played the role of Komolika to pursue her Bollywood commitments. The actress will not be seen on the show after March.

While it is known that Hina would be making her Bollywood debut with a film based on Kargil war titled Line, the latest buzz is that the actress has bagged her second movie and will be directed by none other than popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Bollywood life reported. The report further said that she has now allegedly quit the TV show altogether for a career in films.

Vikram, who is known for his horror and thriller genre, has roped in the gorgeous actress for a women-centric film, which will revolve around Hina's character.

"Vikram has signed Hina, and it is going to be a women-centric movie. However, the other cast members of the movie have not been finalised as of now. That is the reason why the movie which was expected to go on floors from March 2019 is seeing a delay," a source told the web portal.

Vikram's last directorial venture was 1921, which featured Zareen Khan and TV actor Karan Kundra. Post the film, he has been busy with web shows on his OTT platform that featured a few TV actors.

Coming to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, rumour has it that Alisha Panwar may step into Hina's shoes to play the vamp Komolika. Apparently, several faces have been approached for the role and out of the selected ones, Alisha of Ishq Mein Marjawan fame seems to have bagged the role.