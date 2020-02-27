Pooja Hegde is one of the fast-growing actresses in South India. The actress, who kick-started her career with Mugamoodi in 2012 in Kollywood, seems to be ready to make her comeback to Tamil films.

Pooja Hegde in Thalapathy 65?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde, who has been part of many A-list actors of India in last seven years, has been approached to play the female lead in Vijay's next movie. The upcoming flick, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, is written and directed by Sudha Kongara.

However, the official confirmation is awaited on the heroine of Thalapathy 65.

Pooja Hegde's Success Journey

Pooja Hegde has been part of successful movies like Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi and Housefull 4. Her Sankranthi Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be a successful venture at the box office.

In a short span of time, Pooja Hegde has worked with the big names like Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Akshay Kumar. Currently, she is busy with Prabhas' upcoming movie, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor.

Vijay's Thalapathy 65, if the rumours turn out to be true, will only prove that she is heading towards conquering the South Indian film industry, soon.

Sun Pictures Back to Business

Coming back to Thalapathy 65, the movie is reportedly funded by Sun Pictures, which is back in the business and actively producing movies that include Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. Sudha Kongara, who has now teamed up with Suriya in Soorarai Pottru, will be teaming up with Vijay for the first time.

The project is expected to take off later this year.

Vijay's Master

The actor is busy with his next movie Master, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is a crime thriller in which Vijay plays the role of a professor. The movie has Malavika Mohanan in the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi in the role of the antagonist.