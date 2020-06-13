It seems like the trend of OTT release is here to stay. The successful release of Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal has given confidence to many producers to release their movies directly in this platform.

Even as Keerthy Suresh's Penguin is prepping up for its digital release, three more Tamil flicks are now ready for their digital premiere. Producer J Satish Kumar has announced that his three films will be out on OTT platform soon.

3 Movies

Arun Vijay and Karthika Nair's long-delayed Vaa Deal, Sriya Reddy's Andava Kaanom and Priyanka Upendra's Mummy Save Me are the films which will be released on the OTT platform.

"Happy to announce our@JSKfilmcorpfilms #Andavakanom #vaadeal#mummysaveme will be released soon in OTT also happy to announce that we are starting 3 big films cast & crew details will be officially announced soon .seeking ur support as usualHappy to announce our@JSKfilmcorpfilms #Andavakanom #vaadeal#mummysaveme will be released soon in OTT also happy to announce that we are starting 3 big films cast & crew details will be officially announced soon .seeking ur support as usual.[sic]"he posted.

News during Lockdown

J Satish Kumar has been in the news during the lockdown on a few occasions. He was one of the first persons in the industry to put forward the idea of slashing the remunerations of stars. He had urged financiers to waive off interests for the loans taken by the producers for three months.

Coming back to the OTT trends, theatres are completely shut for over two months now. With no signs of opening anytime soon due to coronavirus outbreak, filmmakers are finding OTT release a good option, especially for the low-budget flicks.