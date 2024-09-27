A day after the National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah advised Congress leadership to focus on the Jammu region to counter the BJP, the Grand-old-Party announced that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would address two meetings each in the plains of Jammu province where the party is locked into a direct fight with the Saffron Party.

The Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Jammu and Samba districts on September 27. Rahul will address rallies at Chhamb and Ramgarh assembly segments in favour of party candidates Tara Chand and Yash Pal Kundal.

Tara Chand is the former Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Once a loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand resigned from the Congress and joined Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party in September 2022.

Within three months after joining the party, Tara Chand dumped his political mentor Ghulam Nabi Azad, and returned to the Congress party.

Priyanka Gandhi will address two rallies on September 28 at Billawar in the Kathua Assembly segment and Bishnah in the Jammu district.

Another former loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dr Manohar Lal Singh is contesting the election in the Billawar Assembly segment as a Congress candidate.

Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge the J&K, Bharatsinh Solanki on Thursday announced that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would address election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir.

He exuded confidence that the Congress-NC coalition is set to achieve a landslide victory in Jammu and Kashmir.

Solanki attributed the BJP's desperation to their dwindling fortunes in the state. "The BJP has deployed its top leaders, including the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and UP Chief Minister, to desperately cling to power by any means necessary."

He emphasized that this desperation stems from the BJP's awareness of their dwindling popularity. Solanki exposed BJP's hidden agenda including exploiting J&K's natural resources and allowing big businesses to loot the state.

Earlier Omar Abdullah advised the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to concentrate on the Jammu province where the Grand-old Party has a direct fight with the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi has made frequent visits to Kashmir, particularly in the first two phases of the election. However, Omar emphasized that Congress's fortunes in Jammu are more crucial. He pointed out that Congress has a stake in the majority of Jammu's seats and should prioritize its campaign efforts there.

Omar suggested that Rahul Gandhi should focus more on Jammu, considering Gandhi has already addressed six election rallies in the region, with four of them held in areas where the BJP isn't a strong contender.

Gandhi's first rally in the Jammu district was on Wednesday, September 25. Earlier in September Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Surankot supporting party candidate Shahnawaz Hussain.

However, Gandhi's frequent visits to Kashmir, particularly in the first two phases of the election, have raised concerns that Jammu is being overlooked.

Abdullah emphasized that Congress's stakes are higher in Jammu, urging Gandhi to prioritize visits there. He pointed out that Congress has a significant stake in the majority of Jammu's seats and should focus its campaign efforts accordingly. In contrast, Gandhi's four rallies in the Kashmir Valley were held in areas where the BJP wasn't a strong contender.

BJP takes a jib at Cong after Omar's suggestion

The BJP took a jibe at Congress after Omar Abdullah's suggestion to Rahul Gandhi.

"The statement of Omar Abdullah is a clear indication that NC-Congress coalition is going to lose elections", former Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

"Omar has said that the Congress campaign is lackluster and Gandhis should focus on Jammu, which clearly shows that NC-Cong coalition has conceded defeat, Smriti said, adding, "People are with the development agenda of PM Modi and BJP is all set to form next govt in J&K".